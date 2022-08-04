1 dead after car splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando

One person was killed after a serious crash where a car split in half near downtown Orlando on Thursday morning.

According to Orlando police, officers responded to East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue just after 3 a.m. Two people were in the vehicle when it crashed.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center. The condition of the other person in the car has not been released.

One westbound lane of East Colonial Drive is open, but traffic is still slow in the area.

