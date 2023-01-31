1 dead after 2 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say

article

One man is dead after two men were found shot in Orange County, deputies said.

This happened around 11 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of Fairlane Ave.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Deputies also found a second man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

"It’s very early in this active investigation and we have no suspect information to release at this time," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

