Shooting in Orlando: 1 dead, 3 injured, deputies say

One man has died, and three others were hospitalized following a shooting in Orlando on Thursday, deputies said.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to the 2800 block of Gamma Drive in response to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they located four men, all in their 20's, who had been shot.

All four men were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one man later died.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there's no suspect information yet but investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

No other details have been released.