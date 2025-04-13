1 dead, 3 injured in Daytona Beach shooting early Sunday morning

The Brief One person was killed, and three others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 200 block of Ontario Court in Daytona Beach. Police say all four victims were involved in the same incident, which is believed to be isolated. The suspect remains unidentified, and the motive is still under investigation.



One person is dead, and three others are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting early Sunday morning in Daytona Beach, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Ontario Court after multiple reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite efforts by emergency medical personnel, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, authorities were notified that three additional victims had arrived at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for gunshot injuries. Two of the victims remain in critical but stable condition, while the third has been treated and released.

Investigators believe all four individuals were involved in the same incident. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect remains unknown, and the motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Edwin Soto at (386) 671-5420 or via email at SotoEdwin@DBPD.us.

The investigation is ongoing.

