1 dead, 2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash on Narcoossee Road

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said one person died and two were seriously injured in a three-car crash on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Narcoossee Road and Majestic Island Circle in St. Cloud just after noon.

What we know:

An 18-year-old Winter Springs man was driving a 2008 Chevrolet HHR northbound in the outside lane when he attempted to change lanes into the inside lane and lost control. His vehicle crossed the center raised median into the southbound lanes.

A 2018 Ford Explorer, driven by a 47-year-old Winter Garden woman, and a 2022 Land Rover, driven by a 53-year-old Orlando man, were traveling southbound in the inside and outside lanes, respectively. The Chevrolet collided head-on with the Ford Explorer, and the Land Rover then struck the rear left of the Ford Explorer.

The Chevrolet driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

The drivers of the Ford Explorer and Land Rover were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased driver was not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.