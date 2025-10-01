1 dead, 2 injured in Volusia County 4-vehicle I-4 crash: Troopers

The Brief A deadly crash took place Tuesday night on northbound Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The 4-vehicle crash occurred following a lane change. One person was killed, and two others were injured, during the crash.



One person is dead, and two people were injured, after a 4-vehicle crash Tuesday night on northbound Interstate 4 in Volusia County, troopers say.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash took place around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-4 at the exit to the I-4 interchange in Volusia County.

Troopers say the crash occurred when a 2001 Ford Mustang changed lanes and hit a 2012 Dodge Charger. The impact caused the two vehicles to cross the travel lanes of the highway, with the Dodge hitting a guardrail.

Meanwhile, a 2024 International truck was unable to avoid a collision with the Ford, causing the truck to also hit a guardrail.

A 2014 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer also swerved to avoid the collision, hitting the Ford.

Officials say the driver of the Ford, a 20-year-old man from DeLand, and the driver of the Dodge, a 48-year-old woman from Daytona Beach, were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the truck and the semi-tractor trailer remained at the scene of the crash and were not taken to the hospital.

The pasenger in the Ford, a 34-year-old woman from Deltona, was killed in the crash.

What's next:

Authorities say the crash investigation remains active and ongoing.