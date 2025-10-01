Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 2 injured in Volusia County 4-vehicle I-4 crash: Troopers

Published  October 1, 2025 8:10am EDT
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead, and two people were injured, after a 4-vehicle crash Tuesday night on northbound Interstate 4 in Volusia County, troopers say. 

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash took place around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-4 at the exit to the I-4 interchange in Volusia County. 

Troopers say the crash occurred when a 2001 Ford Mustang changed lanes and hit a 2012 Dodge Charger. The impact caused the two vehicles to cross the travel lanes of the highway, with the Dodge hitting a guardrail. 

Meanwhile, a 2024 International truck was unable to avoid a collision with the Ford, causing the truck to also hit a guardrail. 

A 2014 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer also swerved to avoid the collision, hitting the Ford. 

Officials say the driver of the Ford, a 20-year-old man from DeLand, and the driver of the Dodge, a 48-year-old woman from Daytona Beach, were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The drivers of the truck and the semi-tractor trailer remained at the scene of the crash and were not taken to the hospital.

The pasenger in the Ford, a 34-year-old woman from Deltona, was killed in the crash. 

What's next:

Authorities say the crash investigation remains active and ongoing. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in a press release on Oct. 1, 2025. 

