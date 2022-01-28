1 dead, 1 injured in crash on John Young Parkway, police say

article

One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a crash in Orlando early Friday morning.

The Orlando Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 400 block of South John Young Parkway.

They say one person is dead. The other is at the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is still under investigation by the Traffic Homicide Unit.

