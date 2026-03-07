1 arrested in fatal Altamonte Springs crash, police say

article

One person was arrested after a crash in Altamonte Springs killed a person, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The crash happened Friday night in the area of State Road 436 and Wymore Road where police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The crash caused road closures in the area as police investigated.

The driver of the vehicle was later arrested on charges of DUI vehicular manslaughter and resisting without violence.

Victim information has yet to be released.