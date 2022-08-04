1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on East San Luis Drive in Orlando, police say

article

Officers have a suspect in custody after a shooting Thursday morning left a man dead and another hurt in Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to a neighborhood on East San Luis Drive for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. and found a man in his late twenties shot dead in a carport. Authorities said the other person that had been shot is expected to survive.

Information about the suspect has not been released at this time.