1 dead, 1 hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak at Orlando apartment complex

The Orlando Fire Department said Saturday that hazmat crews were sent to an apartment complex due to a gas leak causing elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

In a tweet, fire officials said it happened at the Jackson Court apartments, involving 36 units that had to be evacuated.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital, while another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire department said a Lynx bus helped the evacuated residents while the leak was fixed and the area was ventilated.