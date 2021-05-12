1 critical after fire tears through Cape Canaveral apartment
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a fire tore through an apartment in Cape Canaveral, leaving one person in critical condition.
Another person was injured. This happened Wednesday morning on Johnson Ave. just before 4 a.m.
One unit was affected and the fire did not spread. Fire crews are assessing the damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more details are released.