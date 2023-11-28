1 caught, 1 still missing in armed carjacking, chase in Orange County, deputies say

Two suspects armed with guns approached a man who was on his way to work early Tuesday morning and took his vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Melbourne Police Department. One suspect has been taken into custody, while a second remains on the run.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was on his way to work shortly after 5 a.m. when two men approached him and ordered him out of his vehicle near Horizon Park Drive and Sand Lake Road. The suspects then drove off in the man's vehicle, deputies said.

Melbourne police said the stolen vehicle was tracked in their area and found at an apartment complex near US 1 and Nasa Blvd. As officers approached the vehicle, two suspects ran away and officers chased after them.

No other details were immediately released.