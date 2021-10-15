3 mortgage refinance rates hold, 30-year rises: Are low rates on the way out? | Oct. 15, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for Oct. 15, 2021, which are largely unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates held steady for three terms since yesterday, with only 30-year rates edging up.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.000%, up from 2.990%, +0.010

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.250%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Oct. 15, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than rates for new mortgages, but they’ve kept pace with each other throughout 2021. Today’s bump in 30-year refinance rates follows the slow upward creep that’s been occurring with purchase rates. While mortgage rates overall remain relatively low, homeowners could be looking at the beginning of the end for ultra-low refinance rates. Borrowers can still reap significant interest savings and shorten their repayment terms by locking in a 20-year, 15-year or 10-year refinance today.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.000%. This is up from yesterday. Refinancing a 30-year mortgage into a new 30-year mortgage could lower your interest rate, but may not have much effect on your total interest costs or monthly payment. Refinancing a shorter term mortgage into a 30-year refinance could result in a lower monthly payment but higher total interest costs.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday. By refinancing a 30-year loan into a 20-year refinance, you could secure a lower interest rate and reduced total interest costs over the life of your mortgage. But you may get a higher monthly payment.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.250%. This is the same as yesterday. A 15-year refinance could be a good choice for homeowners looking to strike a balance between lowering interest costs and retaining a manageable monthly payment.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday. A 10-year refinance will help you pay off your mortgage sooner and maximize your interest savings. But you could also end up with a bigger monthly mortgage payment.

Is now a good time to refinance?

Mortgage refinance rates have been at historic lows all year. It’s unlikely they’ll go much lower and there are already signs rates are on the rise, as experts have predicted. But low rates aren’t the only factors that determine whether now is a good time for you to refinance your home loan.

Everyone’s situation is different, but generally, it may be a good time to refinance if:

You’ll be able to get a lower interest rate than you currently have.

Refinancing will save you money over the life of your home loan.

Your savings from refinancing will ultimately exceed closing costs.

You know you’ll be staying in your home long enough to recoup the costs of refinancing.

You have sufficient equity in your home to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI).

If your home needs significant, costly repairs it might be a good time to refinance in order to withdraw some equity to pay for those repairs. Just be aware that lenders generally limit the amount you can take from your home in a cash-out refinance.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac .

How does Credible calculate refinance rates?

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage refinance rates. Credible average mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage refinance rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

What are some reasons to refinance?

Each borrower’s situation is different, but here are some good reasons to refinance:

To get a lower interest rate — A lower interest rate could mean you pay less in interest over the life of your mortgage — provided you also refinance into a shorter term.

To shorten the repayment period — If your ultimate goal is to be mortgage-free one day, shortening the repayment period could help that happen sooner.

To reduce interest costs over the life of the loan — Interest can be a significant chunk of the total cost of your mortgage. For example, if you borrow $250,000 at 3.5% for 30 years, your total interest costs would be $154,140. Refinancing at 2.75% for the same repayment period could save you $36,723 in interest costs.

To withdraw equity in cash — Known as a "cash-out refinance," this type of refinance allows you to take out a new mortgage for more than you owe on your old one and take the difference in cash. Your home’s equity secures the extra cash, which you can use for home improvements, repairs or other needs.

To get a fixed mortgage rate — If you took out an adjustable-rate mortgage, the very low initial interest rate can reset to a much higher one at the end of the initial period. And after that, your rate can change with market conditions. Many homeowners with ARMs look to refinance into fixed-rate mortgages that can ensure a reliable payment at a predictable rate.

Conversely, some reasons for refinancing are less than great:

To use equity to pay off unsecured debts like a car loan or credit cards — If your interest rate on those types of credit is high, and you can get a really low mortgage refinance rate, you may think "Why not?" But unsecured debts like personal loans or credit cards, and even a secured auto loan, don’t put your home at risk. Paying off those debts by refinancing your home mortgage turns those unsecured debts into one that’s secured by your home.

To use equity for investing — Using equity to invest puts your home at risk for something that’s already a risky proposition. Investing comes with no guarantee of returns. Meanwhile, paying off your mortgage and preserving your equity has a reliably positive impact on your credit and finances.

To use equity for a big purchase — If you have equity built up in your home, it may be tempting to tap it to get cash for luxuries like a big trip, an RV or even cosmetic surgery. But think carefully before you do a cash-out refinance for these reasons. A refinanced mortgage is a long-term debt.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

