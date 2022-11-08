Expand / Collapse search
Why AP called the Florida governor's race for Ron DeSantis

By Associated Press
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives victory speech

Gov. DeSantis gives speech after winning Florida re-election as governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis outperformed Democrat Charlie Crist in a number of areas where Florida Democrats have typically outperformed Republicans. That's why the AP called the race for DeSantis on Tuesday.

DeSantis was elected four years ago by just 32,000 votes out of 8.2 million cast.

DeSantis has since benefited from a rightward shift in Florida, which former President Donald Trump carried by more than 3 points in 2020. Republicans now hold a registration advantage of nearly 300,000 voters there.

Live Florida 2022 Election Results

DeSantis has been teasing a 2024 presidential run and hasn't said whether he'd serve a full second term.