Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin hold presidential primaries Tuesday

Six more states are holding primary elections on Tuesday. Voters in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin go to the polls to cast a ballot in favor of their party's preferred presidential candidate.

In Arkansas and Mississippi, meanwhile, voters will return to the polls to decide a handful of legislative seats that were forced to runoffs in primaries held in March.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have unofficially secured enough delegates to win their parties' nominations. But the primaries continue, giving voters a chance to indicate their support or opposition to their party's presumptive nominee.

Delaware was also scheduled to hold a Republican presidential primary on Tuesday, but the contest was canceled on March 19 after former candidate Nikki Haley had her name removed from the ballot, leaving Trump the only remaining candidate. A Democratic primary there would also have been held Tuesday, but Biden was the only candidate to file for the ballot, so the event was never scheduled. In both cases, the parties awarded all the state’s delegates to Biden and Trump, as they were the only candidates remaining in their contests.

File: People vote during the June Primary Election at Brooklyn Central Library on June 28, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Connecticut primary results

New York primary results

Rhode Island primary results

Wisconsin primary results

The AP's Robert Yoon contributed to this report.