Yet another storm targets Florida heading into the weekend

Here comes another one but, if you like the idea of cooler weather settling in again this weekend, perhaps you won't mind clouds and rain on a Friday! A developing storm over the High Plains will drop into the Southern U.S. over the next 24 hours. This system will help to lift low pressure out of the Gulf of Mexico, dragging it across Florida Thursday night into Friday morning. It's at this time that Florida rain chances begin to rise with showers breaking out across much of the State. Rain chances will ease Friday evening as the departing low pressure system draws a cold front through the State. Behind the front on Saturday, expect another round of high temps in the 60s, mixed skies and only a slight shower chance Saturday morning before 9am or so.