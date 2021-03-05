Wet weather moving in for part of the weekend, have a plan "B"

Looks like a great Friday weather day for Central Florida!

After a cool morning, the afternoon looks to be a 10 out of 10! Plenty of sunshine and high temps scattered about through the 70s. Could be a few high clouds around this afternoon but, the general outlook is near full sunshine and dry conditions.

The humidity is still very low. This will force our outdoor comfort index to around a 9 this afternoon. So, not only will it be looking great, it will be feeling great as well and that's a great combo! Enjoy it!

We've all heard the saying, "all good things come to an end" and that applies to the weekend forecast.

Advertisement

A developing storm system in North Texas will move rapidly toward the Gulf of Mexico today and closer to Florida Saturday morning. This means the moisture levels will be increasing and rising rain chances will be the theme on Saturday. The first part of the weekend looks rather soggy.

Forecast modeling shows quite a bit of rain Saturday with chances beginning before 12pm, filling in for the afternoon and evening hours with coverage around 80%+. Rainfall amounts could draw close to an inch for some communities across the Central Peninsula.

MORE NEWS: ‘Space hurricane’ discovered above Earth for the first time ever

A few isolated storms are possible South of Orlando but, strong or severe cells are not expected. The best chance to hear a little thunder will be closer to Lake Okeechobee and South Florida. We will update you should this change.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Rain should end by very early Sunday with only slight chances near 10% before 8 a.m. After that, skies will slowly break up yielding a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the mid-upper 60s with cool breezes.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.