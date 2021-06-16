More rain in Central Florida: When will it finally clear up?

Grab your umbrellas!

There is a tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico and it's likely to become a tropical depression – the third of the season -- before this week ends. In doing so, it will bring flooding rains to the north-central Gulf Coast.

We will see no direct impact in Florida but tropical moisture is still being pushed into our region from the system and it is manifesting into numerous heavy downpours.

This has not only delayed travel on area roadways, but also some flights in and out of Orlando International Airport.

"My own parents who flew down to help us watch the kids after our move last weekend have been trying to fly back home but instead have been sitting on the tarmac for over an hour, waiting for the tower to give their pilot clearance to depart MCO," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said.

ONE STORM, TWO ROUNDS OF RAIN

After the system becomes a tropical cyclone, developing into either a depression or potentially a tropical storm – Claudette is next on the list -- the moisture feed to Florida will cut off, leaving us high and dry and hot for the majority of Father's Day weekend. This is great news for outdoor plans. It will become very hot this weekend with a noticeably steamier feel to the air.

Once the storm in the western Gulf makes landfall in either Texas or Louisiana, its remnant circulation will track toward the southeast from Alabama up into the Carolinas, bringing heavy moisture back over Florida early next week. As a result, we'll see an increase in the daily afternoon thunderstorms. After a few dry days, next week could look much like this week with regular rounds of heavy afternoon rains.

REGARDING THE FUTURE OF THAT TROPICAL SYSTEM

I'm not expecting any direct impacts to Florida from the tropical depression or possible future tropical storm but where it tracks, flooding will be a major concern. Interests from Houston to Lake Charles should watch out for a widespread soaking and the potential for over six inches where it falls. If history is any indication, western Gulf Coast tropical storms can cause significant flooding. In 1979, the "Claudette" of that season dumped four feet of rain over Alvin, Texas.

Hopefully, history does not repeat.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.