Tropical disturbance detected in Atlantic ahead of hurricane season's official start: NHC

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance in the distant Atlantic Ocean – over a month out from the official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The area of low pressure is located about 900 miles northwest of the Cape Verde Islands and is producing small, but persistent, showers and thunderstorms, according to a 4 p.m. update. The system is expected to move toward the southwest at 10 to 15 mph into an area of stronger upper-level winds later on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Additional development is not expected. The chances are listed at a 10%.

The NHC said no other "special" weather outlooks are scheduled for this system unless the conditions warrant an update.

News of this tropical disturbance comes weeks after weather researchers from Colorado State University predict the upcoming hurricane season will be "extremely active." This is due to record sea surface temperatures and La Nina development.

Researchers predict 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes (Category 3 or higher) and five major hurricanes.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. The first storm name on tap is Alberto.