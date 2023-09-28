Could Tropical Storm Philippe mix with Tropical Storm Rina brewing in Atlantic?

The National Hurricane Center continues to track Tropical Storm Philippe and newly formed Tropical Storm Rina – two systems in close proximity to one another in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Philippe formed over the weekend and is currently located abot 560 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, the NHC said in its latest update Thursday morning. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as it moves toward the west-northwest at 2 mph. Philippe is forecast to move slowly and remain east of the Leeward Islands during the next few days.

The NHC is also monitoring Tropical Storm Rina which formed over the Central Tropical Atlantic Thursday morning, becoming the 17th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Rina is located about 1190 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and is expected to move northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic, putting it in proximity to the east of Tropical Storm Philippe's track, the NHC said.

It has maximum winds of 40 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1005 mb.

Initially, forecasters said that models indicated a possible "binary interaction" or chance for combining or mixing between the two systems. In an updated advisory, the NHC said it's possible that Philippe no longer has a well-defined center, and its track forecast is "challenging" due to its close proximity to Rina.

"Wind shear should keep Rina as a tropical storm but, it's noted that there's uncertainty in the intensification forecast due to possible interaction with Philippe," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meterologist Jayme King said.

Photo: NOAA

According to the National Weather Service, if two hurricanes spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other, they "begin an intense dance around their common center." The weaker or smaller storm will orbit the bigger one, eventually crashing into its vortex to be absorbed. If the storms are closer in strength, they can reach a common point and merge, or just spin around each other before "shooting off" on their own paths.

Neither storm has impacts to the U.S. or Florida at this time.