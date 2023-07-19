Tropical storm Don not alone, new disturbance pops up in Atlantic: NHC

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a second disturbance in the Atlantic on Wednesday, just days after the development of Tropical Storm Don.

The new system, what the NHC is calling a tropical wave, has a slight chance of development (20%) in the next week.

It's bringing cloudiness and showers to the eastern tropical Atlantic. It's located a few hundred miles south of the Cape Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa.

Dry air should prevent significant organization in the next few days, but environmental conditions might make way for some development into the weekend.

The wave is moving westward across the central tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

2023 hurricane season sees ‘above average’ start

Should this tropical wave develop further, it would be the fifth named storm – Emily – of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which is already at an "above average" start with three named storms in June, according to the NHC.

Typically, June sees one named tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center, utilizing the last 30 years of weather data and climatology. However, June 2023 saw three named storms: Tropical Storm Arlene, Tropical Storm Bret, and Tropical Storm Cindy.

Tropical Storm Don

The NHC is also tracking Tropical Storm Don, which is located about 740 miles west-southwest of the Azores as of Wednesday morning.

The storm should turn toward the southwest soon, toward the west Wednesday or Thursday and then toward the north on Friday with an increase in speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph.

The NHC said little change in strength is expected for Don in the next day or so, but that could increase later this week.

Don still poses no threat to land as of Wednesday morning, and that includes the U.S. and Florida.