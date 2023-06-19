Tropical Depression 3 & Invest 93-L tracker: Atlantic system expected to become Tropical Storm Bret, NHC says

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical systems in the eastern Atlantic Ocean: a tropical depression that's forecast to become a tropical storm, then a hurricane; and the second, a tropical wave several hundred miles away that has some potential of becoming a tropical depression.

Here is what you need to know about both.

Tracking Tropical Depression #3

A tropical wave strengthened over the Central Atlantic Ocean on Monday to become Tropical Depression #3 – about 1,425 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands – and is expected to continue to strengthen into a tropical storm, then into a hurricane.

If that happens, it'll become the next named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season – Tropical Storm Bret or Hurricane Bret.

The system is moving west at 21 mph, has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory. It's expected to continue moving in that direction over the next several days – and is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles islands late this week.

Those who live in the Lesser Antilles islands, Puerto Rico, and Virgin Islands have been urged to "closely monitor updates" and have a hurricane plan in place.

Tracking Disturbance #2

Disturbance #2 is located several hundred miles east of the Tropical Depression that's expected to become Tropical Storm Bret, then Hurricane Bret, the National Hurricane Center said. It's currently several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"Further development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form within the next few days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic," the NHC said.

Currently, it has a low, 30% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a medium, 40% chance of formation over the next seven days.

What is an Invest system?

An invest system is short for "investigative system" or "area of interest". The invest tag is reserved for areas of disturbed weather being monitored for potential tropical development. Once the National Hurricane Center ear-marks an investigative area, spaghetti forecast models are applied to the situation, helping to forecast future tracking.

Invests are identified by numbers ranging from 90-99, the letter "L" is attached if the system resides in the North Atlantic.

2023 Atlantic Hurricane storm names

Preparing for hurricane season: What you need to know