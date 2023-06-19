Orlando weather: Strong, severe storms could bring damaging winds, heavy rain to Central Florida

Stream Good Day Orlando for live weather updates:

Monday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to the potential for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will also monitor conditions for localized flooding given how much rain we saw in recent days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

See timing of Monday's storms in the graphics below:

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Live Radar

Tracking as showers and storms move through Central Florida:

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 93 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees

Temperatures will soar to the low-90s before the rain arrives. Feels-like temperatures reach the triple digits, so make sure yo stay hydrated and weather aware this afternoon.

BEACHES: It will be a hot day at the beach with afternoon storms. Forecast highs will hit the low-90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. After 2 p.m., we will see a rise in rain, gusty winds and the chance for hail and even an isolated tornado. There is a low rip current risk with surf height around 1 foot.



THEME PARKS: We have a stormy afternoon at the theme parks today. Storm chances are possible beginning around 2 p.m. and will end after 9 p.m. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible. When thunder roars, go indoors. Highs reach the low-90s today under partly cloudy skies.

OUTLOOK: Rain chances are on the rise each day this week. Daily storms expected thanks to a stubborn system over the Southeast. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely every day so keep that umbrella close! It will be humid and warm all week with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Stay hydrated and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to use our interactive radar feature.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Tracking the Tropics

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring two tropical waves this morning. The first tropical wave is producing an area of showers and storms located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It now appears likely a tropical depression or tropical storm will form later today or tonight.

The National Hurricane (NHC) is giving it a 90% chance of development in the next two days. The second tropical wave is creating an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located near the west coast of Africa. Some gradual development of this system is possible through the middle and latter parts of this week.

The NHC is giving it a 30% chance for further development within the next 2 days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for your tropical updates.