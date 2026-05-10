Timeline: When will we see the best chances for storms?

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Our best chance for storms today arrives in the afternoon. This is thanks to the sea breeze collision. Between 3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. we'll likely see the sea breeze working in, sparking up those storms.

They should start and end later this evening, between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. or so. We could see a few between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. for our NW locales, a little closer to that remnant frontal boundary.

Which counties have the best chance of seeing a storm?

Higher chances are on the table for our eastern communities from Orange/Seminole Counties north and east through Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler.

Overall, higher chances exist east of I-4. NW of I-4, showers and storms will be more isolated.

What are the main weather threats?

A Marginal Risk is in place across all of Central Florida for the threat of gusty wind and small hail. Gusty wind would be the main hazard and then, secondarily, some small hail.



This is a level 1/5 severe risk, but it still means a couple of storms could turn severe. Flooding isn't a big concern but ponding on the roadways is expected in the downpours.