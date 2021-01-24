The Week Ahead: Heat to be above average for this time of year

A big warm-up is on the way to Central Florida this week.

The region spent most of the weekend near seasonal with gloomy skies and light rain showers. Monday brings the return of sunshine and the 80s.

Orlando will see highs around 83 to 84 degrees Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. These temperatures will be more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Enjoy the heat while it lasts because cooler temperatures are in store to end the week.

