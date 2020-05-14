System near Bahamas could develop into our first named storm of hurricane season

We're currently monitoring a developing area of low pressure over the Florida Straits Thursday morning.

This system is producing a lot of rain across the Florida Keys and Northern Cuba, which will be the case for much of the day. As this energy advances East, closer to the Bahamas Thursday night and Friday, rainfall will slowly creep Northbound onto the Florida Peninsula.

Windy weather across Central Florida is a direct result of the developing system interacting with high pressure located North of the State, local gusts today could get into the 25-30 mph range.

The area around the Central Bahamas will be the spot to watch for tropical development as we head into the weekend.

Waters across the island chain are very warm at 80 degrees plus and atmospheric conditions favorable for a tropical spin up.

If a storm develops, it will be named "ARTHUR", our first named system of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It will also mark the 5th year in a row that we've seen the tropics active before the official June 1st start date of hurricane season.

Advertisement

Right now, impacts from this developing system will be rather low for much of Florida. Bulk of the action will play out offshore waters and over the Bahamas.

Far South Florida will see the brunt of the heavy rain on the Florida Peninsula tonight through Friday. Lesser amounts to the North Closer to Orlando Metro.

Some forecast modeling is indicating the potential for heavier rain around Southern Brevard, Osceola and Indian River Counties Friday afternoon. We'll be watching for this.

Aside from the rain, we anticipate a sharp rise in local surf heights and developing deadly rip currents.

While Saturday still features a few opportunities for rainfall, Sunday will feature dry, warm conditions with some sunshine. If you have weekend beach plans, please keep these threats in mind and stay safe out there. Heed the advice of our local life guards. Rip currents will be worst from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App as we track this development. We will update you with daily forecast reports, weather alerts, and more.