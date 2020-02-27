Sunny, cool, and rain-free weekend ahead for Central Florida

A blast of cool air is hovering over Central Florida for the next couple of days, keeping daytime highs in the 60s for much of the weekend.

A freeze warning and frost advisories were issued for some parts of Central Florida for Friday morning as temperatures plummeted into the 30s and 40s.

Orlando will only see a high of 62-degrees on Friday with lots of sunshine and no rain. Saturday will stay in the 60s until we slowly warm back up.

By Wednesday, Central Florida will be back in the 80s! Enjoy the weekend!

