Strong cold front is on the move, targets Florida tonight!

While the calendar says mid-November, it's looking more like January across a lot of the nation today. Snow flakes have been observed across Central Texas over to the North Georgia Mountains early this morning. Temperatures in the teens and 20s are common place all across the Northen U.S. This same system will be moving into Florida today and tonight. Expect increasing clouds as we head into the afternoon hours and rising rain chances as scattered showers develop. The biggest story in all of this is the fact that high temps behind the front tomorrow will only climb into the 60s over 85% of the viewing area. 70s are expected across much of Brevard County. The last time we had a daily high in the 60s in Central Florida was back on March 19th. According to the latest forecast models, clouds should remain rather plentiful on Wednesday along with gusty breezes. When you couple this with the cool high temps, it will certainly have that fall feel here in Central Florida. Temperatures will warm right back up again into the upper 70s by Thursday afternoon.