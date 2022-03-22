Storms headed toward Orlando this week: What to expect

Tuesday will be a warm spring day with slightly cooler temperatures along the coast. But the potential of storms returns to the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, which is why those days will be FOX 35 Storm Alert Days.

Here is what to expect for the week ahead.

Most of Central Florida will see temperatures in the 80s, while the coast will see temperatures in the 70s. (FOX 35 Orlando)

Tuesday: Afternoon high in Orlando in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Highs along the coast in the upper-70s, ocean blown clouds & breezes.



Storms Wednesday and Thursday in the Orlando area will have potential for gusty winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and flooding.

Wednesday: FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. Afternoon/ evening storms possible. A warm afternoon in Orlando with highs in the upper 80s.



Thursday: FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. A cold front sweeps across central Florida. "Possible" risk (1/5) for strong to severe storms. Main weather threats: damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s.



Friday & the weekend: Dry skies and below seasonal temperatures in Orlando and the beaches through the weekend. Elevated rip current risk continues.



