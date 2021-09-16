Storms expected in Central Florida: Timeline and potential impact

Storms are expected to roll through Central Florida on Thursday, setting up for a wet end to the work week.

Post-tropical cyclone is moving over the central U.S. Gulf Coast, bringing massive rainfall to Texas of Louisiana. The system is slowly crawling north at about 2 mph. Flash food watches have been activated for portions of southeast Louisiana, across southern Mississippi and Alabama, and through the Florida Panhandle, through Friday.

As the remnants of Nicholas move toward Florida, expect a high coverage of thunderstorms on Thursday night. The models are indicating strong storms moving over the viewing area, mainly after 5 p.m.

The main threats to Central Florida will be heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, and frequent lightning.

The rain chance will remain elevated through this weekend. By Friday night, some spots across the viewing area could even see over two inches of accumulated rainfall.

