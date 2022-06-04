Tropical system causes 'waist-deep' flooding in South Florida overnight

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has been unable to organize into a tropical storm thus far, but it's bringing torrential rain and caused widespread flooding in the Miami area overnight.

The system was still called Potential Tropical Cyclone One as of Saturday morning, and it still might develop into Tropical Storm Alex. But that wouldn’t happen until it’s well east of Florida and moving out to sea.

Strong upper-level winds have pushed dry air into the system, completely gumming up its works from a tropical-development standpoint. Tornadoes are still possible in South Florida and the upper Florida Keys through early Saturday afternoon.

A band of torrential rain caused widespread flooding up to waste deep in the Miami area overnight with other areas nearby were also affected. The National Weather Service radar in Miami shows that a north-south swath of intense thunderstorms dumped six to 12 inches of rain from Hallandale Beach, which is just south of Fort Lauderdale, down I-95 through Miami to the Upper Florida Keys. Three to five inches came all at once.

In Cuba, heavy downpours brought by the system caused landslides and accidents that left two people dead in the capital, Havana, state media reported. A person was also reported missing in Pinar del Río province after falling into a rain-swollen river. The country’s Civil Defense organization said the main damages so far were to homes and the electricity system. The State electricity company said 50,000 clients were without power.

There is no significant wind threat over land in Florida, although the winds will still be gusty in exposed areas, on elevated roadways, and around high-rise buildings.

The band of extremely heavy rain in Southwest Florida is forecast to move across the state today as the whole system migrates east. Some areas on the southeast coast will get a break for a while, but more heavy rain will likely move through later. By this evening, the significant weather should be past the state. It will take until tomorrow to clear the Bahamas.

Some gusty winds and perhaps a few embedded tornadoes are possible with this last intense band of thunderstorms.

In Florida, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said most government services, such as bus routes and trains, planned to operate as normal over the weekend. Some events have been canceled, she said, and while there is no widespread anxiety about the storm it might be best to make indoor plans.

"If it isn't necessary to go out, it's probably better to stay home," Levine Cava said at a news conference Friday.

The mayor added that canal levels in South Florida have been lowered to minimize flooding from heavy rains.

Some cities and counties across Florida's coastal and low-lying areas, including Pembroke Pines and Miami-Dade County, were offering sandbags to residents to shore up their homes Friday morning.

Hurricane season starts early

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

Forecasts for disorganized, slow-moving systems are subject to large errors and are likely to change. This disturbance was proof of that rule.

As a Pacific storm, Hurricane Agatha caused flooding and mudslides that killed at least 11 people and left 20 missing in Mexico, officials said. It caused rivers to overflow their banks and swept away people in homes, while other victims were buried under mud and rocks.

Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season since 1949. Climate scientists say tropical systems will become more powerful and destructive because of global warming.

