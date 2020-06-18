Saharan Dust Will Continue For Weeks

The large plume of Saharan dust will continue blow across the open Tropical Atlantic waters for at least a few more weeks. This dust is being kicked up into the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere by large monsoon season storms across western Africa.

Additional dust will continue to be generated and then blown by the upper level steering winds across the Atlantic and into the Caribbean within the next 1-2 weeks. The current steering winds across the Caribbean should carry a diluted version of this dust across the Gulf of Mexico and Florida in the coming weeks too!