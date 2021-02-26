Record-breaking heat possible for Central Florida this weekend

High pressure will rule the skies this weekend in Central Florida. As a result, temperatures will continue their warming ways and for some communities, record high temperatures could be in jeopardy as we head into the late weekend.

"Keep your sunglasses nearby because the sun will be strong all afternoon with highs in the 80s," FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro says of Saturday's steamy forecast.

Area highs on Friday ranged from 75-80 degrees along the coast but were closer to the mid-80s as you worked steadily inland. The normal highs for late February is around 76 degrees.

Our outdoor comfort index for the weekend is still looking good. Local moisture levels remain fairly low so it'll be a 'feels good, looks good' type of day.

As of right now, it looks like Sunday will be the best day to break or tie a high temperature record across Central Florida.

The general theme in the temperature department suggests the upper 80s in most inland locations, cooler along the coast. Current data points to Leesburg in Lake County to break the daily high record on Sunday. The current record for Sunday stands at 86 in Leesburg and forecast highs could exceed that by a degree or two.

Something to watch as we head into the weekend. Stay cool!

