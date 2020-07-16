Rain chances decrease today but rise for the weekend

Expect a much drier, hot and humid day across the region.

High temps will cash in at around 94 degrees today in many inland areas, factor in the humidity and we're talking about a feels like temp near 100 degrees today for the PM hours.

Coastal locations will remain "cooler" and in the upper 80s as the Atlantic sea breeze develops before 12pm. Beach weather today looks great and quite frankly, could be the place to be!

High pressure over the Eastern Seaboard will help change the wind direction all across Florida starting Thursday.

Winds will increase just slightly from the east, helping to draw in a very dry airmass for this time of year. While the rain chances ease briefly, do keep in mind that the humidity levels will remain high.

Behind the veil of drier air is a lot of moisture. This will increase rain chances slowly on Friday to 40%, but the trend will be higher by Saturday and Sunday, rising to 60%.

Generally, dry along the coast on Thursday, but the exception could be south of the Cape Canaveral area before 12 p.m., perhaps a quick coastal shower there with rain chances at 20% or less. Mainly hot and dry over the interior of Central Florida Thursday afternoon.

Have a great day!