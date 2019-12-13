Possible strong storms for parts of Florida Friday night

Looks like higher rain chances return to Central Florida late tonight and very early Saturday morning.

A cold front/low pressure combo will race through the region between 2am and 7am Saturday morning.

As of right now, the "Storm Prediction Center" has outlined North Florida with a "Slight Risk" of severe weather, a "Marginal Risk" is indicated for East Central Florida on over to near Tampa on the West side of the State.

The risk of tornadoes with the cold front passage looks very low, the potential for damaging wind gusts and very heavy rain seems more likely in this particular scenario. After the system passes through the region, a slight rain chance will exist through mid-morning Saturday, after that, sunshine prevails with a Westerly breeze.

Sunday brings full sunshine and pleasant highs near 75, wake up temps Sunday morning are cooler and in the 50s.

| DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP |