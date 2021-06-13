PHOTO: Funnel cloud forms in Kissimmee on Saturday

article

Showers and storms over the weekend caused a funnel cloud to form in Central Florida, a photo showed.

Anthony Casas sent a photo of the funnel cloud to FOX 35.

He took the photo on Saturday at 4:22 p.m.m in Kissimmee, facing Lake Toho.

Showers and storms moved through Central Florida on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts up to 41 mph to the region.

The same wet weather continued on Sunday, with several severe thunderstorm warnings being issued throughout the afternoon. Most of the activity will remain north and west of Interstate 4 (I-4) into the evening.

