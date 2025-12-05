Multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County

The Brief A crash involving five vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, shut down part of Florida's Turnpike early Friday. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Interstate 4 in Orange County. Southbound lanes were closed for hours as crews cleared the road.



A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County early Friday.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 257 and Interstate 4.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Fuel from one of the trucks spilled onto the road, FHP said.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, according to FHP.

Southbound lanes of the Turnpike from I-4 to State Road 528 were blocked for hours while crews cleared the road. The lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

Second big crash on Florida's Turnpike this week

The crash comes a couple of days after three tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County.

A driver was killed Wednesday when his tractor-trailer hit the back of another tractor-trailer and caught on fire, according to FHP.

Another driver was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

The crash caused all southbound lanes of the Turnpike to be closed for several hours.

