Orlando weather: Weekend warm-up before cooler temperatures return

We're kicking off the weekend on a milder note compared to how our workweek ended. High pressure has been building east and with that, our wind will shift around from the ESE.

That will help our temps moderate back into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon.

With high pressure in control, we'll also see a fair amount of sunshine. Overnight, as clouds clear, we'll see the potential for fog to develop with the help of the light wind.

The best bet for this would be for any "sheltered" area, especially NW of Orlando. Lows look to slide back into the middle to upper 50s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

The warming trend continues into Sunday ahead of our next cold front. This is slated to move in later in the evening on Sunday. Temperatures look to top out close to 80° around Orlando, which is around 5° above average for this time of year.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day with maybe a spotty sprinkle as this front swings on through.

Most are not expected to see any rain though. Sunday night, temps look to tumble back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. You'll probably want that jacket early on Monday.

The chill grips Central Florida to kick off the workweek with highs only in the lower to middle 60s! As high pressure quickly builds, that wind will switch from the north to northeast, and that will make for a spotty shower threat.

The highest chances for these will be closer to the coast, with chances near the metro only around 10%. The colder air settles in on Monday night with overnight lows expected to fall into the middle to upper 40s. It's a short-lived cold snap though, as temps start to rebound late this week.

Wednesday, a warm front looks to lift in and that could bring a stray shower or two. Highs then soar into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday ahead of another cold front. This one looks to slide our way on Friday.