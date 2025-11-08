Orlando weather: Warm weekend ahead before major cool-down next week

We're kicking off the weekend on a warmer than average note across Central Florida. Highs jump back into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Those temps will be running around 7° above average for this time of year (80°). We can't rule out a spotty shower or two as a weak boundary moves our way.

Chances are only around 20%. Overnight, we'll see a mix of clouds and stars with lows staying above normal, in the middle to upper 60s. A stray sprinkle is still possible.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

Sunday is a transitional day for us as our next storm system moves in. The cold front associated with it is going to bring us the coldest air of the season thus far, along with the chances for showers and storms. Rain chances are around 30% with the timeline mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Out ahead of the front, we'll have some "wind energy" and enough instability for an isolated strong to severe storm. The main concerns if a storm could develop would be small hail and gusty winds.

A Marginal Risk is draped across the viewing area for this threat. Highs with a bit more cloud cover around will be a touch cooler, topping out in the middle 80s. Overnight, we'll see the potential for a few lingering showers with temps falling quickly. Lows will dip back into the 50s to 60s depending on the exact placement of the front.

Looking ahead

Ol' Man Winter pays us a visit Monday into Tuesday behind this big, cold frontal passage. The cold front will still be pushing through early Monday, which could lead to a stray shower, but most will be dry. The bigger story is the cold. Highs on Monday tumbled, only topping out in the low to mid-60s. The wind will likely make it feel like the 50s.

The coldest air of the season then reaches us from Monday night into Tuesday AM. Lows fall back into the 30s-40s with a freeze likely across parts of North Florida. For us, temps likely won't get that cold, but our northern locales could get close.

It'll feel like the 20s-30s by Tuesday AM though, so be sure you bundle up at the bus stop. Wind chills are likely to stay in the 40s-50s throughout the day.

Temps only look to top out around 60° on Tuesday, which is around 20° below average. Temperatures start to rebound as a ridge of high pressure builds in. That means lots of sunshine for us and temps rising at least closer to normal. Afternoon readings top out in the lower 70s on Wednesday and jump back into the mid-70s by Friday.