Orlando weather: Warm temperatures ahead of Monday's eclipse

TODAY:

After a chilly start to our Sunday morning, another spectacular day is in the works for Central Florida. Despite morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, afternoon highs will be warming up nicely this afternoon. Sunshine will help temperatures to warm into the upper 70s for inland areas of Central Florida and low 70s along the beaches. With low humidity and such comfortable temperatures, take advantage and get outside!



ECLIPSE FORECAST:

The forecast on Monday continues to look favorable for Florida to view the partial eclipse. There will likely be a mix of sun and thin clouds at times, but there will be plenty of opportunities to view the sun being blocked out by our moon. Don't forget your special eclipse glasses if you plan on viewing! No matter where you're watching in Florida, you'll need those eclipse glasses to safely view the eclipse at all times. Highs will warm into the low 80s.



LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures will continue to surge into the upper 80s through at least Thursday of the upcoming work week. Our next cold front arrives late Thursday and may bring with it a chance of a few stronger storms. It is still too early to provide many details but keep checking in for more on the forecast, timing, and impacts. After the front passes, fair weather returns for next weekend.