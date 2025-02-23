Orlando weather: Temperatures warm up to mid 70's ahead of a rainy Monday

Despite the cooler start to our Sunday, temperatures will warm up nicely before the day is all said and done with.

TODAY: Afternoon highs will be right on par with what we'd typically see for this time of year, reaching the low and mid 70s for most.

For Flagler and Volusia County, highs will be closer to the upper 60s. While sunshine this morning has been plentiful, clouds will slowly be on the increase, especially by late this afternoon.

TONIGHT: After midnight, our next weathermaker arrives in the form of rain chances and cooler temperatures. Showers will slowly filter in from the northwest, eventually becoming more widespread and steadier into the pre-dawn hours of Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD - THIS WEEK'S FORECAST: Tomorrow will be a wet and cool day, with scattered showers likely for most. There will be a few brief breaks in the activity, specifically near midday.

But do be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get out the door on Monday morning in order to reach your destination safely. The morning commute will be a soggy one.

Showers will continue off and on throughout the majority of the day, with the slim chance of a thunderstorm or two that could be thrown into the mix. Afternoon highs won't warm up by much, with highs only reaching the upper 60s tomorrow.

By Tuesday, a few lingering showers can't be ruled out, mostly early in the day.

By Tuesday afternoon, we'll expect drier, warmer, and sunnier conditions to prevail. This trend will last into at least the first half of Thursday, where highs will be just shy of the 80-degree mark.

Late Thursday into Friday, another cold front will try to sweep into the region, but won't have a ton of moisture to work with. A few stray showers can't be ruled out, but the bigger impact from the front itself will be the dip in temperatures. Highs on Friday will be back to below-normal levels, only reaching the upper 60s for highs.

