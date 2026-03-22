Orlando weather: Sunny skies and warm temps to end the weekend

The ridge of high pressure overhead holds as the weekend winds down. That means more warmth for us here at home as well as plenty of sun. We'll see hardy many clouds, just like what we saw on Saturday.

Highs stay above normal on Sunday, rising into the middle 80s along with lots of sun. It won't be quite as cool overnight, with lows falling back in the middle to upper 50s.

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There could be some patchy fog once again with the light wind and starry sky.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

We kick off the workweek on a warm but beautiful note with temps warming even more on Monday.

Readings are expected to climb back into the middle 80s with some isolated spots possibly sneaking into the upper 80s.

A few more clouds are on the table but we'll still see lots of sun. It'll be a touch muggier and milder overnight Monday with lows falling back into the lower to middle 60s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

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This warmth continues to stream in ahead of a weak backdoor cold front that looks to bring some hit-or-miss showers Tuesday and Wednesday. A couple of storms are possible too, which is something we'll be watching. Temps fell just a touch behind this system, back into the lower 80s on Wednesday.

The mugginess that builds ahead of the front relaxes late in the week, with the sunshine returning too.

The "cool-down" is short-lived with highs back into the mid-80s by Thursday. The upper 80s return to end the workweek with just a few clouds as a ridge of high pressure builds east once again. Another system looks to move our way with a cold front trying to make our way next weekend.

This looks to bring the chance for more showers and a few rumbles late Saturday into next Sunday.