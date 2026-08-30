Orlando weather: Storm chances rise as the weekend concludes

We are stepping back into our standard rainy season setup in Central Florida, featuring plenty of morning sunshine followed by firing afternoon sea breezes. Rain chances are rising as our weekend winds down, with the help of the sea breezes and some upstairs energy in the atmosphere.

These factors will lead to numerous showers and storms Sunday afternoon into the evening.

As atmospheric moisture builds through early this week, expect storm coverage to pick up a bit more. More upper-level energy will be moving through Monday into Tuesday, leading to numerous more storms.

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Rain chances hit 70% on Tuesday and stay near 60% through the latter half of the workweek. While washouts are not expected, any storm that develops will be capable of torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and localized gusty winds before tapering off after sunset.



STEAMY CONDITIONS PREVAIL

Air temperatures will remain right on target for late August, with afternoon highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 90s. However, high humidity will keep conditions feeling steamy.

Heat indices ("feels-like" temperatures) will routinely reach 102° to 106° before afternoon storms arrive to provide localized cooling relief. If you have outdoor plans during peak midday heat, take frequent shade breaks and stay hydrated.

Plus, the rain and clouds will aid in limiting our afternoon readings later this week. Temperatures look to dip toward seasonable norms, topping out near 91° into next weekend, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

In the Atlantic basin, conditions remain relatively quiet for late August, but the Storm Team is keeping an eye on a couple of broad areas of low pressure. The remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly continue moving west toward Puerto Rico and Hispaniola today with a low chance of redevelopment.

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Chances are up to 20% over the next 7 days but strong wind shear ahead of the system is attempting to tear apart what is left of Dolly. This continues a trend where strong shear has kept tropical systems in check this season.

Some of the moisture that is left over from Dolly could move our way next weekend, but the question mark is if it will be able to reorganize further. Make sure you keep checking back with the Storm Team.

Meanwhile, a weak area of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico is producing showers and storms, but they have become a bit more concentrated.

This has now been designated Invest 97L with chances of development over the next 2–7 days at 30%. This wave will continue to work WNW toward the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana.