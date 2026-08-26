Marion County fourth-grader honored for saving choking classmate

The Brief Fourth grader Emily Estupinan used the Heimlich maneuver to save a choking classmate during lunch. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and school officials honored Emily for her quick actions and bravery. She also became the first fourth grader to serve on a school safety patrol in Marion County.



A Marion County fourth-grader is being honored for helping to save a classmate who was choking during lunch at Emerald Shores Elementary School.

Emily Estupinan noticed her classmate choking and used the Heimlich maneuver to clear his airway, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The boy said a chip became lodged in his throat while he was in the cafeteria. Emily noticed what was happening, alerted someone and came to his aid.

Sheriff honors Emily's actions

What they're saying:

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods recognized Emily for her actions, praising her quick response.

"Heroes are born and it's in you. It's in your heart," Woods said during the presentation.

Emily Estupinan is honored by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

School officials also presented Emily with a Courage Award for her "courage, quick thinking, and heroic actions in saving a fellow Panther from choking."

Woods said Emily's quick response was critical to saving her classmate's life and praised her for showing compassion and leadership.

"Thank you for being compassionate and for also being a leader and an example to other students," Woods said.

A first for Marion County

School officials gave Emily another distinction following the rescue: She became the first fourth grader to serve on a school safety patrol in Marion County.