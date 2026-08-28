FSU linebacker Ethan Prichard walking, training one year after being shot in the head

The Brief FSU linebacker and former Seminole High football player Ethan Pritchard is walking, talking, and training less than a year after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. After 45 days in a coma, Pritchard has spent the last seven weeks undergoing rigorous physical therapy and stem cell treatment in Winter Park. Pritchard will wear custom Seminole sneakers with his specialized leg brace as he leads Florida State onto the field for their home opener Saturday.



Almost one year after a case of mistaken identity left former Seminole High School football star and current Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard shot in the head, the 19-year-old is defying the odds and aiming to get back on the gridiron.



"A lot of people don't make it through a gunshot injury to the head, and that's rare, but he's a strong kid," said his father, Earl Prichard.

From a 45-day coma to rehabilitation

What we know:

For the last seven weeks, Pritchard has been working to regain his strength at The Draft Academy in Winter Park through specialized physical therapy and stem cell treatments.



"You have to reteach him to crawl, reteach him to roll over, engage muscles that weren't firing because he was in a coma for 45 days," said Bert Whigham, founder and owner of The Draft Academy.



Whigham says their intense physical therapy combined with stem cell treatments took Pritchard from relying on a walker to walk-jogging in just one week.



"I'm proud as hell," Whigham said. "He's a kid—he looks grown, but he’s 19—and I think he's an inspiration."

'Ain't nobody gonna feel sorry for you'

Pritchard’s relentless work ethic keeps him focused on his ultimate goal: returning to play for the Seminoles within the next year.



"You can’t shut me up now!" Pritchard joked during training. "Ain't nobody gonna feel sorry for you at the end of the day, so, you know, just gotta keep pushing."



His dad watches his workouts closely, learning to let his son navigate the tough moments independently.



"As a parent, you want to help him get up, but I was told by the guy working with him, 'Don't you go over there and touch him, let him get up on his own!'" Earl Pritchard recalled.

Customized kicks for the Seminole home opener

To aid his mobility, Pritchard wears a specialized brace. It’s necessary for his recovery, but not the trendiest footwear option!



Pritchard joked about the new shoe brace, saying, "I ain't too flashy, but don't do me like that!"



Cue Ali DuBois, a former FSU athlete and current prosthetic resident at Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates. DuBois reached out to Florida State to secure official Seminole sneakers that could be customized to fit the device.



"He's been so grateful about his brace, and he never once complained about it," DuBois said.

What's next:

Pritchard will put the new custom Seminole Nike shoes to immediate use when he leads the Florida State football team onto the field ahead of their home opener on Saturday, August 29.