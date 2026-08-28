Man arrested nearly 10 months after fatal Melbourne hit-and-run involving bicyclist

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The Brief Jason Kerr was arrested nearly 10 months after a fatal hit-and-run killed bicyclist James Griffin in Melbourne. Police say Griffin, 70, was riding in a designated bike lane when he was struck by a car that fled. Security video helped investigators locate the suspect vehicle, eventually leading to Kerr’s arrest.



A man has been arrested nearly 10 months after a 70-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Melbourne, police said.

Jason Kerr was arrested Thursday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to the Melbourne Police Department. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail.

Bicyclist struck in designated bike lane

The backstory:

The arrest followed an extensive investigation into the Oct. 29, 2025, death of James Griffin of Melbourne.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of Eau Gallie Boulevard and Highland Avenue about 5:33 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash involving a car and bicyclist.

Investigators said Griffin had been traveling west on Eau Gallie Boulevard in a designated bicycle lane when he was struck.

Police said the driver of a light-colored car had turned west onto Eau Gallie Boulevard from Pineapple Avenue before the crash.

Witnesses told investigators the car was being driven erratically, swerving and squealing its tires before striking Griffin, according to police.

The driver continued west on Eau Gallie Boulevard without stopping, investigators said.

Griffin suffered significant injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Security video helps investigators find car

Dig deeper:

Two days after the crash, Melbourne police announced that investigators had located and seized a vehicle they believed was involved.

Police said investigators reviewed security footage provided by businesses and residents, eventually tracking the vehicle to a property on St. Clair Street.

Investigators executed a search warrant and seized the car. Police said at the time that the vehicle had visible damage consistent with a collision and would undergo forensic testing.

Authorities credited security video and assistance from the community with helping investigators advance the case.

After nearly 10 months of investigation, police said they developed probable cause to arrest Kerr.

He was taken into custody Aug. 27 and turned over to the Brevard County Jail.

Kerr faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.