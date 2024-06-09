Orlando weather: A sizzler of a Sunday for Central Florida

TODAY: A sizzler of a Sunday is in the works for Central Florida as we round out the weekend. Near-record heat will be likely with heat index values that could reach 105-108. At those levels it is dangerous to be outside for extended periods of time. Keep cool!

Orlando - 100° (1907)

Sanford - 98° (2006)

A few isolated to scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible for both today and tomorrow. A widespread washout isn't anticipated, but a few soaking showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible both today and tomorrow. Better rain chances await next week.LOOKING AHEAD: A major pattern change is on the way for the new work week. This change will help bring some much needed rain to Central Florida and hopefully help reduce and lessen drought conditions throughout the state. A low pressure system looks likely to bring a surge of tropical moisture into the Gulf of Mexico and spread to Florida. This would allow for daily chances of storms. Tropical downpours will be likely each day with increased potential for some flooding by the end of the week. There remains

a decent spread in rain totals, but for now a range of 1-5" seems fair for our area with localized higher values.