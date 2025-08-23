Orlando weather: Showers and storms expected with heat index near triple digits

article

A front is locked up across the region and that will help keep rain chances elevated today. There's also an upper-level disturbance that'll aid in the "lift" for showers and storms.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What To Expect:

The offshore flow will continue to keep any storms developing and moving from the west to the east. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat index values near 100. Storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

What To Expect:

Similar conditions persist to end the weekend with a 70% chance of afternoon storms. An area of upstairs energy in the atmosphere slides our way.

That, as well as the front draped across the region, keeps the threat of widespread rain around. Highs look to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and humidity will keep it feeling steamy. Storms will again be capable of producing torrential rain and lightning as well as brief gusty winds.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

The unsettled weather pattern continues into early next week as the weak front remains parked over the region. Daily afternoon storms are likely, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the low 100s. Rain chances look to dip slightly as this front attempts to shift to the SE as another front works in from the NW.

This one drops our temps just a touch with highs topping out near 90° midweek. Rain chances fall to near 40% before popping back up to end the workweek. Highs are seasonable for this time of the year, topping out at around 90° through the latter half of the workweek.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Post-Tropical Storm Erin is continuing to move away from the U.S. after a rough week of surf and rip current risks. Meanwhile, a tropical wave north of the Leeward Islands has a high chance of development. This is Invest 90-L. It could become Tropical Storm Fernand as we progress into early next week.

Thankfully, this system will remain a fish storm and not have any direct impacts on us.

Another wave in the Southern Atlantic now has a 20% chance of development over the next week. This one will need to be monitored as well as it looks to work closer to the Caribbean into the first half of next week. This wave has been designated Invest 99-L.

