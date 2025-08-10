Orlando weather: Scattered storms to conclude weekend as tropics heat up in the Atlantic

The Brief A couple of showers will be possible early in the day, but most will be dry. Gusty winds and frequent lightning are also expected in the strongest of storms. Highs stay close to average for this time of year, rising into the lower 90s. The first day of school is Monday for many students, and it'll be seasonable but still a bit unsettled. Highs rise back into the lower 90s with hit-or-miss showers and storms developing later in the day.



Once again, this weak boundary remains draped across the region and that allows moisture to pool across Central Florida. Aloft, we have an area of low pressure that will work to the NW across the state.

This wave as well as the sea breeze interaction makes for more numerous showers and storms this afternoon. A couple of showers will be possible early in the day, but most will be dry. All the moisture in the air will lead to downpours and ponding on the roadways in the heaviest rain.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Gusty winds and frequent lightning are also expected in the strongest of storms. Highs stay close to average for this time of year, rising into the lower 90s. Lows stay close to seasonable levels as well but hang just a little above normal, dipping back into the middle to upper 70s.

What will the weather be like tonight?

What To Expect:

All the moisture in the air will lead to downpours and ponding on the roadways in the heaviest rain.

Gusty winds and frequent lightning are also expected in the strongest of storms. Highs stay close to average for this time of year, rising into the lower 90s. Lows stay close to seasonable levels as well but hang just a little above normal, dipping back into the middle to upper 70s.

What will the weather look like on Monday?

What's next:

The first day of school is Monday for many students, and it'll be seasonable but still a bit unsettled. Highs rise back into the lower 90s with hit-or-miss showers and storms developing later in the day.

The bus ride to school looks bright and dry though, but just humid. Temperatures look to be just shy of 80° with temperatures for the ride home from school in the upper 80s.

Chances of rain will be higher here, so it'd be a good idea to pack the umbrella in the backpack. Behind this upper-level disturbance, rain doesn't look to be as widespread as it's been this weekend.

What will the weather look like the rest of the week?

A ridge of high pressure continues to build back into Florida and this looks to boost our temps up a bit but also bring our rain chances down a little. Daily chances of rain are still in the forecast each afternoon, but this area of high pressure should keep chances and coverage a bit lower.

Afternoon readings get back into the lower to middle 90s later in the week with storm chances holding around 40%. Days aren't expected to be washouts, but the umbrella may be something you'll want to keep handy for the afternoon and evenings.

The upper ridge will be situated directly overhead late in the workweek into next weekend and this could allow for even less coverage of showers and storms. It's something we'll continue to fine tune.

Post-tropical Storm Dexter is continuing to move through the North Atlantic, away from the U.S. but is still indirectly impacting us. The Eastern Seaboard has been dealing with higher rip current risks and that's still possible across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Aside from that, we're watching two outlooked areas deeper in the Atlantic. Invest 96-L looks to run into a less favorable environment this week with now only a 20% chance of development.

The eastern wave that has come off the coast of Africa bears more watching though.

The NHC has now upped the chance for development to 80%. We now have Invested 97-L, and it could become a depression by later this week. Long-range data continues to suggest the potential for something more meaningful and possibly a hurricane on our hands over the next couple of weeks. There looks to be minimal wind shear and less dust with the warmth in the Atlantic just adding fuel to the fire.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar