Orlando Weather: Intense heat returns with storm chances to conclude weekend

Once again, the heat will remain a big weather story with feels like temps climbing into the mid-100s. There could be a few spots that climb near Heat Advisory thresholds, so be sure you drink plenty of water if you're outdoors.

These are driven by sea breeze interaction with chances around 40%. The SW wind will try to keep the East Coast sea breeze pinned near the coast, keeping rain chances a little lower farther inland.

This means not all of us will see rain, but those who do will get a quick dump with all the moisture in the air.

With the lack of upper-level support, any storm that does get going could produce some gusty wind as it starts to collapse.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

The start of the workweek looks a lot more typical for this time of year. Daily opportunities for afternoon showers and storms are on the docket with the help of sea breeze interaction.

That, along with a stalled front to our north, will likely bring more widespread showers and storms for the latter half of the day.

The heaviest rain does look to be focused to our north, near the stalled boundary, but either way our weather pattern becomes more typical for this time of year.

We do get into more of an onshore flow and that should help get the sea breeze collision focused more across the heart of the state. With that, showers and storms look more numerous on Monday afternoon.

What will the weather look like the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Rain chances hold each and every afternoon into late week. The plus is that more clouds and moisture will mean slightly cooler temperatures. It likely won't be terribly noticeable, but at least we'll be cooler.

Highs look to top out around 92° next week, which average for this time of the year. Later in the workweek, our wind comes mainly from the east, which will likely keep our rain chances elevated. Tropics wise, the water temps have climbed back above normal in the Basin and, with a little less dust, any tropical wave over the next few weeks will need to be monitored.

We have two waves that we're particularly watching with the NHC now outlooking each for development. One on the SE Atlantic Coast has a 40% chance of development while one deeper in the tropics has a 20% chance of development.

